Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,239 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.01 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

