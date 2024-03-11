Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.