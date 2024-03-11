Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2,017.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,532 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPR opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

