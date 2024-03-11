Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 30,085 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,085 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.54%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.