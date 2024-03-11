Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $58.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

