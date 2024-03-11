Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stake Increased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 23.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,155. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.60.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

