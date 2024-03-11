PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PEP traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,431. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

