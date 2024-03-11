Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.36. 909,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,572. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.18. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 17,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$196,350.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $354,840 and have sold 111,194 shares worth $1,405,284. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

