Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE FENG opened at $1.78 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

