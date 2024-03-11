Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $43,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,839,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

