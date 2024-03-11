Piper Sandler Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.80.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.