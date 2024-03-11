Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Down 6.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 156,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 405,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

