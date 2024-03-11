Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 396,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,681,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.27% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.99. 1,080,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

