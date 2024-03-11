Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.71% of Blueprint Medicines worth $52,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,167. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.84. 164,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

