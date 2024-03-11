Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,066 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $95,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.94. The company had a trading volume of 279,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

