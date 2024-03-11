Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.76% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $72,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $184.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

