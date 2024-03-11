Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $101.85 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,537 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Snowflake worth $101,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,295 shares of company stock worth $103,317,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.55. 3,889,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.27. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.76 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

