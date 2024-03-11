Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $102.61 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,939. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,517 shares of company stock worth $1,379,061 in the last ninety days. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Citigroup began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.