Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $150.88 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $150,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,038. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $11.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $616.00. 197,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,707. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

