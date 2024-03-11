Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $218.65 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,319 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for 1.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $218,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RNR traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $235.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

