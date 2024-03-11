Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $43.20 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.25% of First Solar worth $43,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,782. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

