Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $57.54 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,943,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,703 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $57,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 45.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 327,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 55.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,555,939 shares of company stock worth $48,661,119. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.12. 1,733,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,218. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

