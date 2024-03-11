Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $78.91 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,281 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.32% of Rambus worth $78,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 680,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,297,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

