Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $85,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $15.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.69. 1,488,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.19.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
