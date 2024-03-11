Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Travelers Companies worth $92,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4,321.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $219.40. 397,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,485. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

