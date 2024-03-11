Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,545 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $364,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Shares of AMD traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,930,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,226,094. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.51 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

