Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.21% of Biogen worth $77,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 2.2 %

BIIB stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.10. 465,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,146. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

