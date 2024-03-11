Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 453,067 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10,836.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,067 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $44,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,001. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

