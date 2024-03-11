Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,587 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $68,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.64.

monday.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.42. The stock had a trading volume of 225,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,148.84 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.