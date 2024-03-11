Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 4.23% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $57,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 241,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $54,460.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $54,460.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,472 shares of company stock worth $4,105,895. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

