Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 21,957 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 5.03% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $46,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

AVDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 326,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,361. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

