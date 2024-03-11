Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 21,957 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $46,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219,290 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,361. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.