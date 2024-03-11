Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 37,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $62,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. 256,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,096. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

