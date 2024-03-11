Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 71,327 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,327 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $118,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ANET traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $270.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.94 and its 200-day moving average is $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,198,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,436 shares of company stock worth $35,432,839 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.