Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 71,327 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,327 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $118,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,040. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,436 shares of company stock worth $35,432,839 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

