Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,762 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.07% of Workday worth $41,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,155 shares of company stock valued at $76,968,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $268.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,605. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.10. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

