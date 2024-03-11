Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

