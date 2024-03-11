Polkadot Tops 24 Hour Volume of $611.39 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.86 or 0.00014963 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and approximately $611.39 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,420,840,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,293,780,370 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
