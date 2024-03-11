PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 785.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 932% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $492.58 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00144924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.