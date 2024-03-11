Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Preformed Line Products Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.31%.
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
