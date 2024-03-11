Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.