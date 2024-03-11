PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 4.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $47.00. 104,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 502,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $160,311.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,409 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.