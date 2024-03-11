PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Up 12%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) rose 12% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 9,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

