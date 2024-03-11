ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.85

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.85 and last traded at $98.79, with a volume of 323647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.