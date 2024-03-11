Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

