Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.58. 96,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $111.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

