Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,170 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Inter Parfums worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $138.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.