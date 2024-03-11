Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,252 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.