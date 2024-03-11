Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,774,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $223.70 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.