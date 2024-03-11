Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.81 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

