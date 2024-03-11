Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,096.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,300.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,247.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,071.00. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,461 shares of company stock valued at $24,423,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

